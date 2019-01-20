UFC on ESPN+ 1 Reebok Payouts: Henry Cejudo & TJ Dillashaw Top Everyone

UFC on ESPN+ 1 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 took place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card aired on ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw in a UFC flyweight title bout served as the main event. Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder in a heavyweight bout co-headlined this show.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros in a lightweight bout, Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz in a flyweight contest, Paige Van Zant vs. Rachael Ostovich in a women’s flyweight bout, and Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson in light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Henry Cejudo: $40,000 def. T.J. Dillashaw: $40,000



Allen Crowder: $3,500 def. Greg Hardy: $3,500



Gregor Gillespie: $5,000 def. Yancy Medeiros: $10,000



Joseph Benavidez: $20,000 def. Dustin Ortiz: $10,000



Paige VanZant: $5,000 def. Rachael Ostovich: $3,500



Glover Teixeira: $15,000 def. Karl Roberson: $4,000



Donald Cerrone: $20,000 def. Alexander Hernandez: $3,500



Joanne Calderwood: $5,000 def. Ariane Lipski: $3,500



Alonzo Menifield: $3,500 def. Vinicius Castro: $3,500



Cory Sandhagen: $3,500 def. Mario Bautista: $3,500



Dennis Bermudez: $15,000 def. Te Edwards: $3,500



Geoff Neal: $3,500 def. Belal Muhammad: $5,000



Chance Rencountre: $3,500 def. Kyle Stewart: $3,500