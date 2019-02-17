UFC on ESPN 1 Results: Ngannou vs. Velasquez

Check out MMA News' live coverage of UFC on ESPN 1, as Francis Ngannou welcomes the returning former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Tonight (Sun. February 17, 2019) the UFC hosts its first-ever event on ESPN. UFC on ESPN 1 takes place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s headlined by an epic heavyweight match-up. Francis Ngannou welcomes back former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez to the Octagon.

This will be the Mexican star’s first fight in over two years. In his absence, Ngannou has struck fear into the heart of the heavyweight division with his ridiculous knockout power. Also on the main card is a thrilling lightweight match-up between Paul Felder and James Vick.

Kron Gracie will make his UFC debut against stylish veteran Alex Caceres. Gracie will have the experience of UFC star Nate Diaz in his corner for the fight. The UFC has compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy tonight. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN 1 coverage below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder

James Vick vs. Paul Felder Women’s strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Prelims:

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling Catchweight (140 pounds): Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez Women’s flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

ESPN+ Early Prelims:

Catchweight (138 pounds): Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders Catchweight (118 pounds): Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel Women’s strawweight: Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC on ESPN 1 begins at 5:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**