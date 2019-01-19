UFC On ESPN+ 1 Results: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, tonight (Sat. January 19, 2019). The show will be the UFC’s first to broadcast on an ESPN platform. In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his title against TJ Dillashaw. The 135-pound champion will attempt to win his second division title.

In the co-main event, former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy makes his UFC debut. He’ll be facing Allen Crowder in the co-featured bout. The UFC has put together an excellent card to kick off their broadcast deal with ESPN. Check out MMA News’ live results for UFC on ESPN+ 1 below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Flyweight : (C) Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw

: (C) Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw Heavyweight: Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz Women’s flyweight: Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant Light heavyweight: Karl Roberson vs. Glover Teixeira

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen

Early Prelims:

Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal Welterweight: Chance Rencountre vs. Kyle Stewart

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1 will begin at 6 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**