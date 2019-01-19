UFC On ESPN+ 1 Results: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, tonight (Sat. January 19, 2019). The show will be the UFC’s first to broadcast on an ESPN platform. In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his title against TJ Dillashaw. The 135-pound champion will attempt to win his second division title.
In the co-main event, former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy makes his UFC debut. He’ll be facing Allen Crowder in the co-featured bout. The UFC has put together an excellent card to kick off their broadcast deal with ESPN. Check out MMA News’ live results for UFC on ESPN+ 1 below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Flyweight: (C) Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw
- Heavyweight: Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy
- Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros
- Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz
- Women’s flyweight: Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant
- Light heavyweight: Karl Roberson vs. Glover Teixeira
Preliminary Card:
- Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez
- Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski
- Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen
Early Prelims:
- Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal
- Welterweight: Chance Rencountre vs. Kyle Stewart
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1 will begin at 6 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**