UFC on ESPN 1 Salaries: Cain Velasquez Makes Bank

The State Athletic Commission released the UFC on ESPN 1 salaries on Thursday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC on ESPN 1 took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout headlined the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout co-headlined.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Francis Ngannou ($110,000 + $110,000 = $220,000) def. Cain Velasquez ($450,000)

Paul Felder ($46,000 + $46,000 = $92,000) def. James Vick ($65,000)

Cynthia Calvillo ($44,000 + $44,000 = $88,000) def. Cortney Casey ($50,000)

Kron Gracie ($27,000 + $25,000 = $52,000) def. Alex Caceres ($55,000)

Vicente Luque ($41,000 + $41,000 = $82,000) def. Bryan Barberena ($35,000)

Andre Fili ($37,000 + $37,000 = $74,000) def. Myles Jury ($36,000)

Aljamain Sterling ($70,000 + $70,000 = $140,000) def. Jimmie Rivera ($68,000)

Manny Bermudez ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Benito Lopez ($12,000)

Andrea Lee ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Ashlee Evans-Smith ($30,000)

Nik Lentz ($53,000 + $53,000 = $106,000) def. Scott Holtzman ($33,000)

Luke Sanders ($19,000 + $19,000 = $38,000) def. Renan Barao ($53,000)

Emily Whitmire ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Aleksandra Albu ($12,000)