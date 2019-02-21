UFC On ESPN 1 Averages 1,463,000 Viewers

The average viewership for UFC on ESPN 1 has been revealed.

UFC on ESPN 1 took in an overnight television rating of 1.1. All signs pointed to the event having the most viewership for a UFC Fight Night main card in over three years. The indication held true as UFC on ESPN 1 took in an average of 1,463,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com).

UFC On ESPN 1 Viewership

The last UFC Fight Night event to top that number was back in Jan. 2016. Headlining that card was a bantamweight title bout between T.J. Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz. The event brought in an average of 2,280,000 viewers for FOX Sports 1. The UFC on ESPN 1 prelims snagged an average viewership of 988,000.

UFC on ESPN 1 was going up against the NBA All-Star Game and a boxing event headlined by Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera. The NBA All-Star Game took in an average of 6,797,000 viewers, while Cruz vs. Rivera nabbed 1,376,000 average viewers. The boxing event aired live on FOX.

Francis Ngannou collided with Cain Velasquez in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1. Ngannou only needed 26 seconds to finish the fight. Paul Felder vs. James Vick served as the co-main event. “The Irish Dragon” walked out of the Talking Stick Resort Arena with a win.

Are you impressed with the UFC on ESPN 1 viewership average?