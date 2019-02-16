UFC On ESPN 1 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, Three Fighters Miss Weight

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN 1 weigh-in results are in. All main card fighters made weight, but there were three preliminary fighters who had a scale fail.

The UFC on ESPN 1 weigh-in session is in progress.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 17), UFC on ESPN 1 will take place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event, Cain Velasquez makes his return to take on Francis Ngannou. Both men will tip the scales along with the rest of the fighters on the card.

The co-headliner will see lightweights Paul Felder and James Vick collide. Vick has been promising to rebound after being starched by Justin Gaethje in his last outing. It’s easier said than done against a scrapper like Felder.

The main card will also see Cynthia Calvillo battle Cortney Casey in a strawweight tilt. Kron Gracie will make his UFC debut against Alex Caceres. Bryan Barberena vs. Vicente Luque and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury is also set for main card action.

Peep the UFC on ESPN 1 weigh-in results below. Keep refreshing this page for updates:

Main Card (ESPN)

Francis Ngannou (258) vs. Cain Velasquez (248)

Paul Felder (155.5) vs. James Vick (156)

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Cortney Casey (116)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Kron Gracie (146)

Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (171)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Myles Jury (146)

Prelims (ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)

Manny Bermudez (140)* vs. Benito Lopez (135.5)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Nik Lentz (155.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Jodie Esquibel (115.5) vs. Jessica Penne (118)*

Renan Barao (138)* vs. Luke Sanders (135.5)

Alexandra Albu (114.5) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)

*- Fighter has missed weight