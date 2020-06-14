UFC on ESPN 10 Bonuses: Four Fighters Rewarded For Performances

The UFC on ESPN 10 bonuses have been released.

On June 13, the UFC once again put on an event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was held inside the UFC APEX. UFC on ESPN 10 took place behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card was headlined by a women’s flyweight battle.

In the main event, Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Eye collided. Calvillo emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win. It’s a pivotal victory for Calvillo as she just topped the number one ranked UFC women’s flyweight. Going into the bout, Calvillo was the 10th-ranked strawweight, as she hadn’t competed at 125 pounds under the UFC banner prior to Saturday night.

The co-headliner saw Marvin Vettori take on Karl Roberson in a middleweight grudge match. The bout didn’t go the distance as Vettori submitted Roberson in the first round via rear-naked choke.

Also featured on the main card was a 155-pound scrap between Charles Rosa and Kevin Aguilar. The bout was highly competitive and ended up going the distance. In the end, it was Rosa who got his hand raised via split decision.

Marvin Vettori earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” As mentioned, he submitted Roberson in the opening frame. Mariya Agapova also earned a performance bonus for her quick submission victory over Hannah Cifers. Tyson Nam received a performance bonus for his devastating KO over Zarrukh Adashev. Christian Aguilera, who finished Anthony Ivy via TKO due to strikes, also snagged an extra $50,000. There was no “Fight of the Night” bonus.

Do you agree with the UFC on ESPN 10 bonus winners chosen?