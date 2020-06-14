UFC on ESPN 10: Cynthia Calvillo Not Happy With How Jessica Eye Handled Scale Fail

Cynthia Calvillo’s bout with Jessica Eye may be over but she still has an issue with “Evil.”

This past Saturday night (June 13), Calvillo took on Eye in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10. The women’s flyweight bout took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Calvillo emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Going into the fight, Eye was the number one ranked women’s flyweight.

Cynthia Calvillo Criticizes Jessica Eye Over Handling Of Weight Miss

Going into UFC on ESPN 10, Eye failed to make weight by .25 pounds. While she was apologetic after the fight, Calvillo didn’t appreciate Eye saying she was “proud” of missing by a short margin. Speaking to reporters during the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference, Calvillo claimed Eye used an underhanded tactic to make it seem like her miss was minuscule (h/t MMAJunkie).

“To be honest, she didn’t miss weight by .25. She actually missed weight by a lot more,” Calvillo told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight news conference. “She held on to the towel when she got on the scale, and I know this because we received a text message from her coach letting us know she was going to miss weight by three-and-a-half pounds – not .2. When she showed up, she held on to the towel and got away with that.

“That’s why she was so proud after she weighed in, and she was so happy, and she was like, ‘Oh, I only missed weight by .25 pounds.’ No, she went into this fight a lot heavier than I did. So not only did I move up a weight class, I fought somebody that was a bantamweight going in there, not fighting someone at flyweight.”

Once the UFC rankings are updated in the coming days, Calvillo is expected to have as good of a debut on the women’s flyweight list as one can have. Calvillo was the 10th-ranked UFC strawweight as she hadn’t competed at 125 pounds under the UFC banner. Obviously, things are changing.

During the post-fight presser, UFC president Dana White said Calvillo is in the title mix. Katlyn Chookagian took to her Twitter account to issue a challenge to Calvillo. In response, Calvillo said she’s willing to accept as she simply wants to stay active.

Valentina Shevchenko rules the roost at women’s flyweight. She is expected to put her gold on the line against Joanna Calderwood later this year. If that plan follows through, then Calvillo is likely to get another high-ranked 125-pounder next and Chookagian fits that bill.