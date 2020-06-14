UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Andre Fili Edges Out Charles Jourdain

Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain continued the action at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

An entertaining bout with Fili working takedowns when he felt like it but it was mostly a kickboxing affair. The first round was fun as both guys got rocked. In the end, it was Fili, who grabbed the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Fili entered this bout by going 4-2 in his last six bouts including a two-fight winning streak over Myles Jury by decision and Sheymon Moraes by KO before being outlasted by Soqiq Yusuff by decision at UFC 246.

Jourdain was on a four-fight winning streak before being beat by Desmond Green by decision in May 2019. He rebounded with a TKO win over Doo Ho Choi in December 2019.

