UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Charles Rosa Outstrikes His Way To Split Decision Win

Charles Rosa vs Kevin Aguilar lived up to expectations at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This was a classic boxer vs. kickboxer affair as Rosa was mixing things up while Aguilar was a walking punching machine. The fight was decent and the end of the second round was the highlight as Rosa rocked him towards the end of it.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

