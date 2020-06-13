UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Christian Aguilera TKO’s Anthony Ivy

Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy didn’t last long at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Aguilera came out and hurt him with a right hand then followed up with strikes for the quick win under a minute in the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Quick work by @DatBeastChris, wrapping up his UFC debut in less than a minute ⏰ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/M3g4uTl3eS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2020

LESS THAN A MINUTE IN! 🤯@DatBeastChris makes quick work in his UFC debut!



📺 Watch live on @ESPN and E+ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/awuZSAnMFa — UFC (@ufc) June 13, 2020

