UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Christian Aguilera TKO’s Anthony Ivy

Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy didn’t last long at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.
The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
Aguilera came out and hurt him with a right hand then followed up with strikes for the quick win under a minute in the first round.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
UFC on ESPN+ 30 Results: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo, Karl Roberson vs Marvin VettoriMMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 30. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.