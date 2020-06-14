UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Julia Avila Blitzes Gina Mazany

Julia Avila vs Gina Mazany ended quickly at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

After a quick separation, Avila walked towards her and just swarmed Gina with strikes until Gina curdled up and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WE CAN'T GET PAST A MINUTE!! @RagingPandaMMA with our THIRD straight finish!



This card 🔥🔥🔥 #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/BSwXWcFuhM — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 14, 2020

