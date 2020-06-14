UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Mariya Agapova Taps Hannah Cifers

Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers kicked off the action at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This one didn’t last long as Agapova dropped her with a head kick then followed up with getting her back and the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Agapova landing some HUGE shots in R1!! #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/tICnaCL2s8 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 14, 2020

THE HEAD KICK! THE SUB! 😳



🇰🇿 Mariya Agapova never let up on the pace.



Watch now ➡️ LIVE on @ESPN & E+ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/TFDE9CFA15 — UFC (@ufc) June 14, 2020

