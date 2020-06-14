UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Marvin Vettori Taps Karl Roberson

Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori served as the headliner of the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Vettori went for a guillotine choke early on but Roberson managed to kick off the fence and score a takedown in the first round.

Moments later, Vettori got up and scored a takedown of his own where he rained down a series of strikes before locking in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Vettori had gone 2-1-1 in his last four fights with a majority draw against Omari Akhmedov at UFC 219, a split decision loss to Israel Adesanya in April 2019 before rattling off two straight decision wins over Cezar Ferreria and Andrew Sanchez in 2019.

Roberson entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak after being choked out by Glover Texeira in January 2019. He scored a decision win over Wellington Turman in July 2019 and then submission win over Roman Kopylov in November 2019.

