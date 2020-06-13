UFC on ESPN 10 Highlights: Tyson Nam Flattens Zarrukh Adashev

Zarrukh Adashev vs Tyson Nam ended quickly at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Nam landed a monster right hand as a counter and followed up with a shot on the ground, but Adashev was out pretty good.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

UFC on ESPN 10 Results: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo, Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 30. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.