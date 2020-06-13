UFC on ESPN 10 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (June 13), UFC on ESPN 10 takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, women’s flyweight action will be showcased as Jessica Eye takes on Cynthia Calvillo. UFC on ESPN 10’s co-main event will see a grudge match between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson. Merab Dvalishvili is set to collide with late replacement opponent Gustavo Lopez. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN 10 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN 10.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Women’s flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori

Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs Gustavo Lopez

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain

Bantamweight bout: Jordan Espinosa vs Mark De La Rosa

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)