UFC on ESPN 10 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Lowest Number Of 2020

The UFC on ESPN 10 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.

This past Saturday night (June 13), UFC on ESPN 10 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Cynthia Calvillo went one-on-one with Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight battle. Calvillo showcased her grappling throughout the fight and was able to top the number one ranked women’s 125-pounder via unanimous decision. Calvillo pocketed $5,000 for the experience and champion-based promotional guidelines compliance. Eye received $10,000, which is tied for the highest guidelines payout on the card with Andre Fili.

Co-headliners Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson clashed in a middleweight tilt. It ended up being Vettori who earned a first-round submission victory. Vettori received just $5,000 in guidelines pay, as did Roberson.

UFC on ESPN 10 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):

Cynthia Calvillo: $5,000

Jessica Eye: $10,000

Marvin Vettori: $5,000

Karl Roberson: $5,000

Charles Rosa: $5,000

Kevin Aguilar: $4,000

Andre Fili: $10,000

Charles Jourdain: $3,500

Jordan Espinosa: $4,000

Mark De La Rosa: $5,000

Mariya Agapova: $3,500

Hannah Cifers: $5,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $5,000

Gustavo Lopez: $3,500

Julia Avila: $3,500

Gina Mazany: $4,000

Tyson Nam: $3,500

Zarrukh Adashev: $3,500

Christian Aguilera: $3,500

Anthony Ivy: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN 10 comes out to $95,000, which is the lowest number of 2020 thus far. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

