UFC on ESPN 10 Results: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Check out MMA News' UFC on ESPN 10 results, featuring a main event meeting between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo.

UFC on ESPN 10 goes down tonight (Sat. June 13, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s flyweight bout.

Eye entered this fight on a one-fight winning streak when she scored a decision win over Viviane Arujo in December 2019. Before that, she went on a three-fight winning streak including wins over Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark, and Kaitlyn Chookagain before getting knocked out by Valentina Shevchenko in June 2019.

Calvillo was coming into this fight off a draw with Marina Rodriguez in December 2019. Before that, she was on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Poliana Botelho and Cortney Casey at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona last February.

The co-headliner will see Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout. Merab Dvalishvili vs Gustavo Lopez in a bantamweight, Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain in a featherweight, and Jordan Espinosa vs Mark De La Rosa in a bantamweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN 10 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN 10 Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Women’s flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori

Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs Gustavo Lopez

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain

Bantamweight bout: Jordan Espinosa vs Mark De La Rosa

Women’s flyweight bout: Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers



Preliminaries (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Charles Rosa vs Kevin Aguilar

Women’s bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs Gina Mazany

Flyweight bout: Zarrukh Adashev vs Tyson Nam

Welterweight bout: Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy

**Keep refreshing for live results**