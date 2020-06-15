UFC on ESPN 10 Salaries & Medical Suspensions Revealed

The UFC on ESPN 10 salaries and medical suspensions are in.

UFC on ESPN 10 took place this past Saturday night (June 13). The action was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Cynthia Calvillo collided with Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight clash. Calvillo emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Her base pay comes out to $110,000, which includes a $55,000 win bonus. As for Eye, she pocketed $51,000.

Tying Calvillo for the highest payout is Andre Fili. He nabbed $110,000 as well after defeating Charles Jourdain, who took home $16,000. Like Calvillo, a $55,000 win bonus is included in Fili’s fight purse.

Peep the UFC on ESPN 10 salaries below (via MMAJunkie).

Cynthia Calvillo: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Jessica Eye: $51,000

Marvin Vettori: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Karl Roberson: $40,000

Charles Rosa: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Aguilar: $25,000

Andre Fili: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Charles Jourdain: $16,000

Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Mark De La Rosa: $21,000

Mariya Agapova: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Hannah Cifers: $35,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Gustavo Lopez: $12,000

Julia Avila: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Gina Mazany: $16,000

Tyson Nam: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Zarrukh Adashev: $14,000

Christian Aguilera: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Ivy: $12,000

As for the medical suspensions, Calvillo and Vettori could be out until Dec. 11. Calvillo is required to have a right shoulder MRI. She’ll need clearance from an orthopedic or sports medicine doctor if positive, otherwise, she can’t compete for six months. The same goes for Vettori, except his MRI will be for the right knee. Regardless, the minimum suspension for both Calvillo and Vettori lasts until July 14 with no contact until July 5.

