UFC on ESPN 11 Bonuses: Emmett & Burgos Earn Fight Of The Night Honors

The UFC on ESPN 11 bonuses have been released.

On June 20, the UFC once again put on an event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was held inside the UFC APEX. UFC on ESPN 11 took place behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card was headlined by a heavyweight scrap.

In the main event, Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov collided. Blaydes turned in a wrestling clinic. He constantly took Volkov to the ground and was in control throughout the fight. “Razor” broke the record for most takedowns in a fight by a heavyweight under the UFC banner on his way to a unanimous decision win.

The co-headliner saw Josh Emmett take on Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout that won’t soon be forgotten. Both men had a back-and-forth war that went the distance. In the end, it was Emmett who emerged victorious via unanimous decision. His two knockdowns in the final frame certainly helped earn him the win.

Also featured on the main card was a women’s 135-pound scrap between Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau. The bout went the distance and Pennington earned the unanimous decision victory. Belal Muhammad defeated Lyman Good on the main card and Jim Miller nabbed a first-round submission win over Roosevelt Roberts.

Jim Miller earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” As mentioned, he submitted Roberts via armbar in the opening frame. Justin Jaynes also earned a performance bonus for his quick TKO victory over Frank Camacho. To no one’s surprise, Emmett and Burgos received bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Do you agree with the UFC on ESPN 11 bonus winners chosen?