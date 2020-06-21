UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Belal Muhammad Outstrikes Lyman Good

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad continued to the action.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

It was a good fight that saw it be a striking fest with Muhammad circling and looking to counter strike. Muhammad tripped as he was avoiding shots in the third round. Muhammad worked for the takedown and got it in the same round. In the end, it was getting the decision win. Belal got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

After ripping off three straight wins including one inside of the UFC, Good has gone 2-2 in his last four bouts. He lost to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by decision, KO’d Ben Saunders at UFC 230, lost by submission to Damian Maia in February 2019 and then TKO’d Chance Rencountre at UFC 244 by TKO.

Muhammad had gone 6-1 in his last seven fights all coming under the UFC banner with his lone loss to Geof Neal by decision in January 2019. He’s won his last two fights over Curtis Millender and Takashi Sato.

