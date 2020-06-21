UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Curtis Blaydes Takes Out Alexander Volkov With Wrestling

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov didn’t succeed expectations.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Complete domination by Blaydes, who broke the all-time UFC heavyweight record with most takedowns in a single fight of over 16. This was the story of the fight. Blaydes continued to take him down throughout the fight. Volkov did land some decent shots as the rounds went past the normal three rounds.

Volkov had no answers for this blitz of takedowns. Volkov did land a takedown to end the fourth round. In the fifth round, Blaydes got tired and went in for a takedown, but ate a kick to the face. Blaydes got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

@RazorBlaydes265 just set the HWT takedown record with his 1️⃣2️⃣th of the fight!

Blaydes scored a TKO win over Junior dos Santos in his previous fight at the UFC Raleigh event from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Before that, Blaydes smashed Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in his previous fight. Blaydes bounced back from a second defeat to Francis Ngannou by out-pointing Justin Willis in March 2019. He was looking to make it four wins in a row and continue to stake a claim for a title shot in this fight.

Volkov picked up a decision win over Greg Hardy at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia in his previous fight. This came after Volkov suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event. Before that, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum in the main event of UFC London event on March 17, 2018 on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

