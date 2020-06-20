UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Gillian Robertson Taps Cortney Casey

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson ended in submission.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Just as it looked like the fight was going the distance, Robertson landed some big punches before locking in the rear-naked choke for the win in the third round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ground game on point! 🤼‍♀️@Savage_UFC puts the finishing touch on a dominant performance.



📺 #UFCVegas3 continues on @ESPN and E+. pic.twitter.com/PK9UIw0AaJ — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2020

