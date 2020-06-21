UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Jim Miller Submits Roosevelt Roberts

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts kicked off the main card in style.

The two fighters met in a catchweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Miller managed to score the armbar win in the first round after scoring a takedown and transitioned into full mount. It was a verbal tap.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/UFC_CA/status/1274497137481564161

Miller was 3-2 in his previous five fights with a loss to Dan Hooker by KO last April, a submission win over Alexa White at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event, and a loss to Charles Olivera by submission in December. In the most recent fight came with a submission victory over Jason Gonzalez. His previous fight saw him beat Clay Guida with a guillotine choke at the UFC Newark event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Roberts was on an 8-fight winning streak including two under the UFC banner before dropping his only loss thus far to Vinc Pichel by decision in June 2019. He rebounded with a decision win over Alexander Yakovlev in November 2019. His previous fight saw him beat Brok Weaver at the UFC on ESPN 9 event by submission.

