UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Josh Emmett Edges Shane Burgos in Close Fight

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos served as the co-headliner and delivered.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As expected, these dudes came out throwing some heavy leather. While Emmett did entertain the idea of a takedown, it was a great platform for them to display their striking abilities.

Emmett dropped him in the third round and swarmed him with strikes before getting full guard. Emmett dropped him again, but Burgos showed his toughness. The judges gave the win to Emmett by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Swinging to the buzzer!! This fight is 🔥🔥 #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/xwWTRdOHS7 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 21, 2020

Emmett drops him early in the third!! 💥 👊 #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/xghbCRisgv — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 21, 2020

He's thrown the kitchen sink at Burgos, but @JoshEmmettUFC finally landed the shot that dropped him 🤯 #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/th77BCcHMg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 21, 2020

Emmett entered this fight 4-2 in his previous six fights with him putting up a TKO win over Mirsad Bektic in his previous fight. He dropped a knockout loss to Jeremy Stephens in February but rebounded with a KO win over Michael Johnson at UFC Philadelphia in March.

Burgos put on an impressive performance over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 244 that scored a TKO win in his previous fight. He had won three straight fights coming into this bout.

