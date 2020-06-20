UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Justin Jaynes Makes Short Work Of Frank Camacho

Frank Camacho vs. Justin Jaynes didn’t last long despite Jaynes being a short-notice replacement fighter.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

In the first round, Jaynes came out and knocked him down after back-to-back left hooks only for Camacho to get back to his feet and be rocked again with the referee stepping in.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

One week ago, @JustinJaynesMMA wasn't on the UFC roster.



Today, he's the proud owner of this nasty standing TKO finish and a UFC win 😤 #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/sEFYhnYcpF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

