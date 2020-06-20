UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Marc-Andre Barriault TKO’s Oskar Piechota

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota ended in violent fashion.
The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
Barriault dropped Oskar Piechota with 10 seconds left in the second round then kept pouring it on for the TKO finish.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
UFC on ESPN 11 Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 11. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.