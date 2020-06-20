UFC on ESPN 11 Highlights: Marc-Andre Barriault TKO’s Oskar Piechota

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota ended in violent fashion.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (June 20, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 11 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Barriault dropped Oskar Piechota with 10 seconds left in the second round then kept pouring it on for the TKO finish.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

🇨🇦 CANADA STAND UP!@PowerBarriault makes it back-to-back finishes for fighters from up north.



➡️ #UFCVegas3 keeps it rolling on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bEEoJQpjDA — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2020

This whole finishing sequence by @PowerBarriault is money, but the uppercut… sheesh 😬 #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/ABoiWZjGxp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

