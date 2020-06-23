UFC on ESPN 11 Medical Suspensions: Josh Emmett Faces Lengthy Sit

The UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions have rolled out.
UFC on ESPN 11 took place this past Saturday night (June 20) inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event saw Curtis Blaydes earn a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. In the co-main event, Josh Emmett defeated Shane Burgos in a “Fight of the Year” contender. To the surprise of no one, both men earned bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”
In total, there are five fighters facing 180-day sits. Chief among them is Emmett. It should come as no surprise because Emmett says he suffered a complete ACL tear among other injuries. Joining him on the list of fighters looking at six-month sits are Roosevelt Roberts, Tecia Torres, Brianna Van Buren, and Cortney Casey. If the fighters can get clearance, they will see their medical suspensions reduced.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released a full list of the UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions. Check it out below (via MMAJunkie).
- Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to lip laceration.
- Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until MRI of left knee is cleared by orthopedic sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Shane Burgos: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until laceration under right eye is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Marion Reneau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a “hard fight”
- Belal Muhammad: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration
- Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended 180 days or until MRI and x-ray of left elbow is cleared by an orthopedic medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Clay Guida: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days
- Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Brianna van Buren: Suspended 180 days or until right hand is cleared by an orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Oskar Piechota: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days
- Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days or until right hand and wrist x-rays are cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Justin Jaynes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until right supraorbital laceration is cleared by a doctor
- Frank Camacho: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Max Rohskopf: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration above left eye