UFC on ESPN 11 Medical Suspensions: Josh Emmett Faces Lengthy Sit

The UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions have rolled out.

UFC on ESPN 11 took place this past Saturday night (June 20) inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event saw Curtis Blaydes earn a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. In the co-main event, Josh Emmett defeated Shane Burgos in a “Fight of the Year” contender. To the surprise of no one, both men earned bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

In total, there are five fighters facing 180-day sits. Chief among them is Emmett. It should come as no surprise because Emmett says he suffered a complete ACL tear among other injuries. Joining him on the list of fighters looking at six-month sits are Roosevelt Roberts, Tecia Torres, Brianna Van Buren, and Cortney Casey. If the fighters can get clearance, they will see their medical suspensions reduced.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released a full list of the UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions. Check it out below (via MMAJunkie).