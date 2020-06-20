UFC on ESPN 11 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (June 20), UFC on ESPN 11 takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, heavyweight action will be showcased as Curtis Blaydes takes on former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov. UFC on ESPN 11’s co-main event will see a featherweight match between Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos. Women’s bantamweights Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau are also set to collide. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN 11 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN 11.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Women’s bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Welterweight bout: Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Catchweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)