UFC on ESPN 11 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Miller & Guida Top List

The UFC on ESPN 11 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.

This past Saturday night (June 20), UFC on ESPN 11 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Curtis Blaydes went one-on-one with Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight battle. Blaydes set a record for most takedowns in a fight by a heavyweight under the UFC banner. He ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory over Volkov. Blaydes pocketed $10,000 for the experience and champion-based promotional guidelines compliance. Volkov received $5,000.

Co-headliners Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos clashed in a featherweight tilt. In a “Fight of the Year” contender, Emmett earned a unanimous decision win over Burgos. Both men earned $5,000 each for rocking the Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.

Fan-favorite UFC veterans Jim Miller and Clay Guida topped the list for the highest promotional guidelines payouts. Miller submitted Roosevelt Roberts, while Guida dropped a unanimous decision to Bobby Green. Miller and Guida snagged $20,000 each in compliance pay.

UFC on ESPN 11 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):

Curtis Blaydes: $10,000

def. Alexander Volkov: $5,000

Josh Emmett: $5,000

def. Shane Burgos: $5,000

Raquel Pennington: $10,000

def. Marion Reneau: $10,000

Belal Muhammad: $10,000

def. Lyman Good: $5,000

Jim Miller: $20,000

def. Roosevelt Roberts: $5,000

Bobby Green: $10,000

def. Clay Guida: $20,000

Tecia Torres: $10,000

def. Brianna Van Buren: $3,500

Marc-Andre Barriault: $4,000

def. Oskar Piechota: $5,000

Gillian Robertson: $5,000

def. Cortney Casey: $10,000

Justin Jaynes: $3,500

def. Frank Camacho: $5,000

Lauren Murphy: $5,000

def. Roxanne Modafferi: $5,000

Austin Hubbard: $4,000

def. Max Rohskopf: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN 11 comes out to $178,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

If you missed any of the UFC on ESPN 11 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s next event on Saturday night (June 27).