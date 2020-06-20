UFC on ESPN 11 Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

UFC on ESPN 11 goes down tonight (Sat. June 20, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown.

Blaydes scored a TKO win over Junior dos Santos in his previous fight at the UFC Raleigh event from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Before that, Blaydes smashed Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event. Blaydes bounced back from a second defeat to Francis Ngannou by out-pointing Justin Willis in March 2019. He was looking to make it four wins in a row and continue to stake a claim for a title shot in this fight.

Volkov picked up a decision win over Greg Hardy at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia in his previous fight. This came after Volkov suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event. Before that, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum in the main event of UFC London event on March 17, 2018.

The co-headliner will see Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout. Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau in a women’s bantamweight bout, Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight showdown, and Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts in a catchweight showdown rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN 11 results below:

Main Card (8p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Women’s bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Welterweight bout: Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Catchweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Preliminary Card (5p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Clay Guida

Women’s strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Women’s flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs. Justin Jaynes

Women’s flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki

