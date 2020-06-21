UFC on ESPN 11 Salaries: Jim Miller Emerges As Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN 11 salaries have rolled out.

On June 20, another event was held inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of UFC on ESPN 11 featured a heavyweight tilt between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. Blaydes nabbed the unanimous decision victory and walked away with $180,000 in base pay. Volkov took home $80,000.

The co-main event featured a “Fight of the Year” contender. Featherweights Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos went the distance in an action-packed affair. Emmett was awarded the unanimous decision victory and made $152,000, while Burgos raked in $75,000.

The top earner ended up being Jim Miller. In the main card opener, Miller submitted Roosevelt Roberts in the opening frame. Miller’s fight purse comes out to $208,000. Roosevelt made $25,000.

Peep the list of UFC on ESPN 11 salaries below (via MMAFighting).

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) vs. Alexander Volkov ($80,000)

Josh Emmett ($76,000 + $76,000 win bonus = $152,000) vs. Shane Burgos ($75,000)

Raquel Pennington ($63,000 + $63,000 win bonus = $126,000) def. Marion Reneau ($38,000)

Belal Muhammad ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Lyman Good ($28,000)

Jim Miller ($104,000 + $104,000 win bonus = $208,000) def. Roosevelt Roberts ($25,000)

Prelims

Bobby Green ($36,000 + $36,000 win bonus = $72,000) def. Clay Guida ($73,000)

Tecia Torres ($48,000 + $48,000 win bonus = $96,000) def. Brianna Van Buren ($14,000)

Marc-Andre Barriault ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Oskar Piechota ($20,000)

Gillian Robertson ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Cortney Casey ($53,000)

Justin Jaynes ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Frank Camacho ($25,000)

Lauren Murphy ($38,000 + $38,000 win bonus = $76,000) def. Roxanne Modafferi ($50,000)

Austin Hubbard ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Max Rohskopf ($12,000)

It’s important to note that the salaries do not include performance bonuses, outfitting guidelines pay, merchandise percentage, or other non-disclosed payoffs.