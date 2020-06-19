UFC on ESPN 11 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, One Fighter Misses

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN 11 weigh-in results are in. Only Frank Camacho missed weight.

The UFC on ESPN 11 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (June 19).

Tomorrow night, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov will collide. The bout will headline a UFC Fight Night card inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card is set to air live on ESPN and ESPN+.

The co-main event will feature a featherweight match between Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos. Emmett is hoping to extend his winning streak to three. As for Burgos, he will extend his winning streak to four if he can emerge victorious over Emmett.

Also set for the main card is a women’s bantamweight battle between Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau. Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Lyman Good will also collide. Opening up the main card will see Jim Miller (see MMA News’ interview with him here) share the Octagon with Roosevelt Roberts.

All 24 fighters on the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov card will tip the scales. The weigh-ins will begin at noon ET. We’ll be posting a live stream just before the weigh-ins begin via MMAWeekly. You can keep refreshing this page for live updates as the weigh-ins roll along.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Alexander Volkov (247)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Lyman Good (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Jim Miller (159.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (160) – 160-pound catchweight

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Bobby Green (155.5) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Brianna Van Buren (115)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Cortney Casey (123.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Frank Camacho (158)* vs. Justin Jaynes (156)

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Max Rohskopf (155)

*- Frank Camacho missed weight by two pounds