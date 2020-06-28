UFC on ESPN 12 Bonuses: Poirier & Hooker Get ‘Fight of the Night’ Honors

The UFC on ESPN 12 bonuses have been released.

On June 27, the UFC once again put on yet another event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was held inside the UFC APEX. UFC on ESPN 12 took place behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card was headlined by a lightweight scrap.

In the main event, Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker collided. Poirier and Hooker traded leather for five rounds of thrilling action. It was a close fight but Poirier’s strong finish to the final frame got him the victory. “The Diamond” emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

The co-headliner saw Mike Perry take on Mickey Gall in a welterweight bout. Perry had success with his standup and was able to keep Gall contained on the ground at points in the fight. The bout went the distance and Perry was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Also featured on the main card was a heavyweight scrap between Maurice Greene and Gian Villante. Greene was in a world of trouble in the final round after being dropped by Villante but he turned the tables. Greene locked in an arm-triangle from the bottom to force the submission.

Kay Hansen earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” Hansen scored a third-round submission victory over Jinh Yu Frey. Julian Erosa scored a massive upset over Sean Woodson for the submission finish. Erosa also received a performance bonus. To no one’s surprise, Poirier and Hooker received bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Do you agree with the UFC on ESPN 12 bonus winners chosen?