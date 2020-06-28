UFC On ESPN 12 Highlights: Maurice Greene Chokes Out Gian Villante

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene brought an interesting finish.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The fight started off slow with the first round almost skippable, but things picked up in the second round with both guys throwing some serious kicks. In the third round, Villante stunned him. Green locked in the choke that no one knew what it was as Greene was on his back and used his pec to squeeze on the throat of his opponent. An arm-triangle choke.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In a strange turn of events, @TheCrochetBoss gets the tap from the bottom 😧 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/6LzY6HeXBl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

Villante had only won three out of his last eight bouts and went 1-2 in his last three fights. He dropped a split decision loss to Sam Alvey, a split decision win over Ed Herman, and a TKO loss to Michael Oleksiejczuk.

Greene entered this fight with a 3-2 in his five fights under the UFC banner with wins over Michel Batista by submission, Jeff Hughes by split decision, and Júnior Albini by TKO. a TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich, and in his previous fight, was submitted by Aleksei Oleinik.

