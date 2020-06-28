UFC On ESPN 12 Highlights: Brendan Allen Outlasts Kyle Daukaus

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus continued the action.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The fight lived up to expectations set out by fans. Allen dropped him with a knee strike while in the clinch then got on top of him and worked over Daukaus with strikes.

From then on, Daukaus flipped the switch and started to use his takedown abilities in order to get the fight down to the ground where he landed some nasty elbows. However, it was Daukaus who was bleeding. The judges gave the win to Allen by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Kyle Daukaus gets dropped right at the horn 😬 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/pK2H7rSJe8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

Allen had won his previous six bouts heading into this contest including a submission win over Kevin Holland and a TKO win over Tom Breese.

Daukaus went undefeated to earn a contract with the UFC. This bout marked his promotional debut after winning a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series and two bouts after that under the CFFC banner, both coming by submission.

UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker, Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC On ESPN 12. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.