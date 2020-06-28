UFC on ESPN 12 Highlights: Dustin Poirier Decisions Dan Hooker in Classic Fight

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker exceeded expectations in the main event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The dynamic of this fight was simple – when Poirier was able to stay close, he had a technical brawling style that prevailed while Hooker managed to capitalize while at range. It was a fun style to watch and one that could be argued as the fight of the year. Down the stretch, the pace slowed, but still kept fans on the edge of their seats. Takedowns started to be implemented, which added to the fight. In the end, it was Poirier who got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Poirier went on a four-fight winning streak including a win over Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236 to earn a title shot. In his previous outing, he lost by submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event, but rebounded with a win over Al Iaquinta at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium by decision and then in his previous outing, a decision win over Paul Felder at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker, Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC On ESPN 12. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.