UFC on ESPN 12 Highlights: Julian Erosa Chokes Out Sean Woodson on Short-Notice

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa kicked off the main card in style.
The two fighters met in a catchweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
Erosa scored a takedown late in the third round and scored the d’arce choke for the win. Erosa took this fight on short-notice and was an underdog heading into the fight.
