UFC on ESPN 12 Highlights: Julian Erosa Chokes Out Sean Woodson on Short-Notice

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa kicked off the main card in style.

The two fighters met in a catchweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Erosa scored a takedown late in the third round and scored the d’arce choke for the win. Erosa took this fight on short-notice and was an underdog heading into the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

IT'S OVER!!@juicyj_erosa steps in on short notice and a BIG finish! pic.twitter.com/HAOKZoF5K9 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 28, 2020

Julian Erosa got dropped and the first thing he does after getting back to his feet is to throw a flying knee 🤯@juicyj_erosa #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/LgvbXSZBRx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

The short-notice underdog! 😱



Talk about a way to introduce yourself to the Octagon, @JuicyJ_Erosa!



📺 Action continues on @ESPN and E+ pic.twitter.com/OyU7IklbLD — UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2020

