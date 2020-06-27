UFC on ESPN 12 Highlights: Kay Hansen Taps Jinh Yu Frey in Promotional Debut

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen featured the first finish of the night.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This fight looked like it was about to go the distance until Hansen managed to lock in an armbar for the submission win in the third round. This marked Hansen’s promotional debut.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

At 2️⃣0️⃣ years old!@KayHansenMMA with nerves of steel in her debut!



📺 Action continues on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/5UyCmI7skU — UFC (@ufc) June 27, 2020

