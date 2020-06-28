UFC on ESPN 12 Highlights: Khama Worthy Submits Luis Pena

Just as it looked like it was going to the distance, Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy ended in a submission.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Pena took over and was dominant in the early going. However, Kharma managed to pull out the upset win in the third round when he scored a guillotine choke victory.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Khama Worthy snatched up the neck in the third round 💪@thedeathstar_1 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/P6DEqRUViG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 27, 2020

UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker, Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

