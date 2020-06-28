UFC on ESPN 12 Highlights: Mike Perry Dominates Mickey Gall

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry served as the co-main event of this show.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Gall came out and was throwing some big strikes but in an unexpected move, Perry decided to take him down throughout the fight where he was dishing out some damage.

While on the feet, Gall had his moments and did land some big leather bombs. Perry landed a left hand that stunned Gall and then followed it up with a takedown to end the second round. The judges gave the win to Perry.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

We head back to the corner between rounds. #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/7HDpTM7bht — UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2020

We head into the corner of Mike Perry. #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/2KPOMrSeio — UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2020

Gall had gone 2-2 in his last four after being undefeated. He dropped a decision loss to Randy Brown, a submission win over George Sullivan, a TKO loss to Diego Sanchez, and then a decision win over Salim Touahri.

Perry was coming off a TKO loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 245. Before that, he dropped a decision loss to Vicente Luque at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay after scoring the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226. That win snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio. After UFC 226, he lost to Donald Cerrone by submission at 4:46 of the first round at the UFC Denver event.

UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker, Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

