UFC On ESPN 12 Highlights: Takashi Sato TKO’s Jason Witt in Seconds

Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt delivered in a slugfest. This fight replaced the planned Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser heavyweight showdown due to Witt needing to get medical clearance. This allowed additional time for Witt to be cleared medically.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Sato landed a big 1-2 that dropped him with the left straight then pounced on him once on the ground for the win in just 48 seconds.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Quick work for @satotenten, who dropped Witt with a laser left hand 🎯 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/W9lcdrCgCn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

