UFC On ESPN 12 Highlights: Tanner Boser Scores Nasty KO Win

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser ended in violence.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 12 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

In just the first round, Boser caught Lins coming in with a nasty right hand then took him out with a long follow-up combination and Lins was out cold.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

