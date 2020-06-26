UFC on ESPN 12 Live Weigh-in Results Today (June 26)

The UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (June 26).

Tomorrow night, lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker will collide. The bout will headline a UFC Fight Night card inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card is set to air live on ESPN and ESPN+.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight match between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Perry is hoping to snap a two-fight skid. As for Gall, he’s looking to win his second straight bout.

Also set for the main card is a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Kyle Daukaus. Heavyweights Maurice Green and Gian Villante will also collide. Opening up the main card will see Julian Erosa share the Octagon with Sean Woodson.

Ramiz Brahimaj was removed from the UFC on ESPN 12 card. He was scheduled to take on Takashi Sato but was pulled after a cornerman tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Sato will meet Jason Witt.

All 20 fighters on the UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker card will tip the scales. The weigh-ins will begin at noon ET. You can keep refreshing this page for live updates as the weigh-ins roll along. Here’s the live stream via MMAJunkie.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Perry (171)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Maurice Greene () vs. Gian Villante ()

Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Sean Woodson (149) – 150-pound catchweight bout

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)