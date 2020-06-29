UFC on ESPN 12 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Face 180-Day Sits

The UFC on ESPN 12 medical suspensions are in and three fighters could be sidelined up to six months.

UFC on ESPN 12 took place this past Saturday night (June 27). The action was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker collided in a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Poirier won the instant classic via unanimous decision. Both men have been suspended for 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to a “tough fight.”

Gian Villante was featured on the main card and he took on Maurice Greene. While Villante dropped Greene with a counter punch in the final frame, he ended up being submitted by Greene, who locked up an arm triangle off his back. Villante is facing a 180-day sit, which he can avoid if a left hand x-ray is cleared by a doctor. Greene will sit for 45 days with 30 days no contact due to a left cheek laceration.

The two other fighters facing six-month suspensions are Brendan Allen and Khama Worthy. Both men emerged victorious in their bouts but didn’t walk away unscathed. Allen must have his left orbital, nasal, and sinus fractures cleared by an ear, nose, and throat doctor if he hopes to avoid the lengthy sit. As for Worthy, he must have his right ankle x-ray and left knee MRI cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Peep the rest of the UFC on ESPN 12 medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie).

Dustin Poirier: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to a “tough fight”

Dan Hooker: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to a “tough fight”

Mike Perry: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days or until left eyebrow lacerations are cleared by a doctor

Mickey Gall: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Maurice Greene: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left cheek laceration

Gian Villante: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Brendan Allen: Suspended 180 days or until left orbital, nasal, and sinus fractures are cleared by an ear, nose, and throat doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Kyle Daukaus: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to eyebrow laceration

Takashi Sato: No suspension

Jason Witt: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Julian Erosa: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left eye laceration

Sean Woodson: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Khama Worthy: Suspended 180 days or until right ankle x-ray and left knee MRI are cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Luis Pena: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Tanner Boser: No suspension

Philipe Lins: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

Kay Hansen: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days, or until left eye laceration is cleared by a doctor

Jinh Yu Frey: No suspension

Youssef Zalal: No suspension

Jordan Griffin: No suspension

MMA News provided coverage of UFC on ESPN 12 throughout the past weekend. Head over to the homepage if you missed any of the action. We’ve got full results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.