UFC on ESPN 12: Mickey Gall Thinks He’ll Finish Mike Perry Quickly On The Ground

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry is set for June 27 and Gall feels a submission win could come quickly.

The UFC will be holding yet another event inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada to close out the month of June. Headlining that card will be a lightweight tilt between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. Serving as the co-main event will be the welterweight showdown between Gall and Perry.

Gall Thinks He Can Score Early Finish Over Perry On The Ground

Gall realizes that his biggest strength in the fight against Perry will likely be his jiu-jitsu. That’s why the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt expressed his belief that he’d finish Perry on the ground in short order during an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast.

“It’s a fight, so we’re definitely going to strike. I’m definitely gonna hit him in the face and if the takedown presents itself, I’ll take him down. And I think I definitely have the biggest advantage on the ground. I have a lot of pride and belief in my jiu-jitsu, so if it gets there I think I should be able to take him out pretty quick.”

Mickey Gall is looking to capitalize on his unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri back in Aug. 2019. It was a much-needed win for Gall as he had been coming off a beatdown at the hands of Diego Sanchez, losing via second-round TKO.

As for Perry, he’s hoping to avoid his third loss in a row. Perry first suffered a split decision loss to Vicente Luque in a close scrap. He was then starched by Geoff Neal in the first round. “Platinum” has never been on a three-fight skid and it’s safe to say he doesn’t want to drop his next outing.