UFC on ESPN 12 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN 12 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (June 27), UFC on ESPN 12 takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, lightweight action will be showcased as former interim UFC 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier takes on Dan Hooker. UFC on ESPN 12s co-main event will see a welterweight match between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Heavyweights Maurice Greene and Gian Villante are also set to collide. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN 12 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN 12.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt

Catchweight bout: Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)