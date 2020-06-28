UFC on ESPN 12 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Dustin Poirier Emerges As Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN 12 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.

This past Saturday night (June 27), UFC on ESPN 12 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Dustin Poirier went one-on-one with Dan Hooker in a lightweight battle. This was a war that went the distance and earned both men “Fight of the Night” bonuses. In the end, it was Poirier who earned the unanimous decision win. Poirier pocketed $20,000 to top the list for the experience and champion-based promotional guidelines compliance. Hooker received $10,000.

Co-headliners Mike Perry and Mickey Gall clashed in a welterweight tilt. Perry had success on the feet and in the grappling department on his way to a unanimous decision win. Perry earned $10,000 for rocking the Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines, while Gall took in $5,000.

Gian Villante may have not emerged victorious at UFC on ESPN 12 but he did come in second on the list of promotional guidelines payouts. Villante was submitted by Maurice Greene in the third round of their heavyweight clash. Villante raked in $15,000 and Greene took in $5,000

UFC on ESPN 12 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):

Dustin Poirier: $20,000

Dan Hooker: $10,000

Mike Perry: $10,000

Mickey Gall: $5,000

Maurice Greene: $5,000

Gian Villante: $15,000

Brendan Allen: $3,500

Kyle Daukaus: $3,500

Takashi Sato: $3,500

Jason Witt: $3,500

Julian Erosa: $5,000

Sean Woodson: $3,500

Khama Worthy: $3,500

Luis Pena: $5,000

Tanner Boser: $3,500

Philipe Lins: $3,500

Kay Hansen: $3,500

Jinh Yu Frey: $3,500

Youssef Zalal: $3,500

Jordan Griffin: $4,000

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN 12 comes out to $117,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

