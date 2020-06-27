UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Check out MMA News' UFC on ESPN 12 results, featuring a main event meeting between Dan Hooker and Dustin Porirer in a lightweight showdown.

UFC on ESPN 12 goes down tonight (Saturday, June 27, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier in a lightweight showdown.

Poirier went on a four-fight winning streak including a win over Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236 to earn a title shot. In his previous outing, he lost by submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event, but rebounded with a win over Al Iaquinta at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium by decision and then in his previous outing, a decision win over Paul Felder at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

The co-headliner will see Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout. Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout, Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene in a heavyweight bout, Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser in a heavyweight showdown, and Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa in a catchweight bout rounds out the main card.

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC On ESPN 12 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN 12 Results

Main Card (8p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Heavyweight bout: Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Catchweight bout: Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Preliminary Card (6p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt

Women’s flyweight bout: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen

Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

**Keep refreshing for live results**