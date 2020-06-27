UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

UFC on ESPN 12 goes down tonight (Saturday, June 27, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier in a lightweight showdown.
Poirier went on a four-fight winning streak including a win over Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236 to earn a title shot. In his previous outing, he lost by submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event, but rebounded with a win over Al Iaquinta at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium by decision and then in his previous outing, a decision win over Paul Felder at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
The co-headliner will see Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout. Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout, Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene in a heavyweight bout, Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser in a heavyweight showdown, and Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa in a catchweight bout rounds out the main card.
Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry
Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene
Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC On ESPN 12 results below:
Quick UFC on ESPN 12 Results
Main Card (8p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
- Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
- Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry
- Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene
- Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Heavyweight bout: Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
- Catchweight bout: Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa
Preliminary Card (6p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
- Lightweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy
- Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt
- Women’s flyweight bout: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen
- Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal
**Keep refreshing for live results**