UFC on ESPN 12 Salaries: Dustin Poirier Gets Highest Payout

The UFC on ESPN 12 salaries have rolled out.

This past Saturday night (June 27), UFC on ESPN 12 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a lightweight battle that fight fans won’t soon forget. Dustin Poirier earned a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in a “Fight of the Year” contender. Poirier’s fight purse comes out to $300,000, while Hooker earned $110,000. Poirier’s payday tops the list for UFC on ESPN 12 salaries.

The co-main event of the evening was a welterweight clash between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Perry had success in both the standup and grappling. He emerged victorious via unanimous decision, snapping his two-fight skid in the process. Perry takes home $180,000, which is the second-highest fight purse on the card. Gall’s payday is $50,000.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released a full list of the UFC on ESPN 12 salaries. Peep the list below (h/t MMAFighting).

Main Card

Dustin Poirier ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Dan Hooker ($110,000)

Mike Perry ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Mickey Gall ($50,000)

Maurice Greene ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Gian Villante ($75,000)

Brendan Allen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Kyle Daukaus ($12,000)

Takashi Sato ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jason Witt ($12,000)

Julian Erosa ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Sean Woodson ($12,000)

Prelims

Khama Worthy ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Luis Pena ($27,000)

Tanner Boser ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Philipe Lins ($80,000)

Kay Hansen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jinh Yu Frey ($14,000)

Youssef Zalal ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Jordan Griffin ($20,000)

It’s important to note that the salaries do not include bonuses or promotional guidelines pay. Merchandise sales and undisclosed pay are also not included.